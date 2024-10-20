TMZ TV Hot Takes: Liam Payne, 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Getty Composite

Liam Payne 's hotel suite was a mess before he died, Grant Ellis is on a 'Bachelor' hometown date and Patrick Mahomes Sr. was worried about his famous son during his latest DUI bust ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock take a look inside the late One Direction singer's trashed hotel suite in photos from before his apparent suicide.

Meanwhile, on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Grant's hometown date with Dina .

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the police body cam footage from the DUI arrest of Patrick Mahomes' pops.

