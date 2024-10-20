Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TMZ

    TMZ TV Hot Takes: Liam Payne, 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hESbU_0wEdpBsk00
    Getty Composite

    Liam Payne 's hotel suite was a mess before he died, Grant Ellis is on a 'Bachelor' hometown date and Patrick Mahomes Sr. was worried about his famous son during his latest DUI bust ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

    TMZ Live

    TMZ.com

    First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock take a look inside the late One Direction singer's trashed hotel suite in photos from before his apparent suicide.

    TMZ on TV

    TMZ.com

    Meanwhile, on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Grant's hometown date with Dina .

    TMZ Sports

    TMZSports.com

    And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the police body cam footage from the DUI arrest of Patrick Mahomes' pops.

    Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inside Liam Payne's Hotel Suite, Photos Show Why Staff Had Balcony Concerns
    TMZ4 days ago
    AJ McLean Recalls Working With 'Sweetheart' Liam Payne This Year
    TMZ1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Leopard Attacks People Who Lured It Out of Woods for Pics, Caught on Video
    TMZlast hour
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers Appears To Pick Nose, Eat Boogers During 'SNF' Loss
    TMZ1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Surfer Giulia Manfrini Dead At 36 After Being Speared By Swordfish
    TMZ21 hours ago
    Polo G Arrested for Felony Gun Possession
    TMZ23 hours ago
    '16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Cause of Death Revealed
    TMZ22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    10 hidden signs your cat loves you more than you realize
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Dodgers Vs. Yankees World Series Tickets Skyrocket, $1k For Cheapest Seat!
    TMZ1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Jenna Fischer Shares How Cancer Changed Her Outlook on Life
    TMZ1 day ago
    Rajon Rondo Gun Arrest Video Shows Cops Noting His NBA Career During Stop
    TMZ2 days ago
    College Admissions Scandal Mastermind Rick Singer Says Parents Still Contact Him
    TMZ1 day ago
    Billie Eilish Takes Dramatic Tumble Onstage, Shows Off Massive Bruise
    TMZ2 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Pink Postpones Upcoming Concerts, Cites 'Reasons Beyond My Control'
    TMZ2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    4 People Dead After Helicopter Crash Into Radio Tower Caught on Video
    TMZ1 day ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy