    Heat Star Tyler Herro Distracted By Fight In Stands During Postgame Interview

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLwTa_0w9659Ic00

    Tyler Herro was more focused on combat than hoops after the Miami Heat's preseason win on Tuesday ... 'cause his postgame interview came to a screeching halt due to a scrap in the stands!!

    The wild moment went down shortly after the home squad secured the 120-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs ... and despite the contest not having any real significance, a few spectators decided it was a night worth fighting for.

    It's unclear what led to the brawl ... but footage shows three guys throwing a slew of punches in the Kaseya Center seats, with a woman in a row above also getting involved by swinging at the group.

    The fight lasted at least 30 seconds before a handful of cops intervened ... with one of the guys getting tossed around and taken to the ground. Others were quickly restrained as well.

    Herro -- who had 14 points in the meaningless contest -- had a front-row seat for the whole thing ... and he put his postgame Q&A on the back burner to weigh in on the action.

    "I'm sorry, I'm distracted by a fight up there," Herro said after briefly talking about basketball. "This is crazy."

    The interviewer then cut their convo short ... saying, "Well, hopefully, that breaks up here soon. We'll let you go, Tyler. Thank you so much for the time."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByARe_0w9659Ic00
    Getty

    Herro still couldn't look away, though ... keeping his eyes on the incident as he headed toward the locker room.

    Hey, who doesn't love a good fight??

