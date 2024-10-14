Open in App
    'Big Brother' Season 26 Winner Revealed

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wm8BF_0w6DZEuC00
    Getty

    Warning: Spoilers for the "Big Brother" season 26 finale are below ...

    "Big Brother" season 26 has officially come to an end ... with Chelsie Baham coming out victorious over Makensy Manbeck .

    Chelsie was crowned the winner after she and Makensy made it into the final two, nabbing her win thanks to a 7 to 0 vote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5Dwd_0w6DZEuC00
    Getty

    Yet, Chelsie wasn't the sole winner of the night ... Tucker Des Lauriers was named America's Favorite Player for 'BB's new season. Tucker's win made "Big Brother" history ... as he became the first pre-juror to win the title.

    The evening was chock-full of memorable moments ... with season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur even returning for a little segment. "Big Brother" fan favorite Taylor Hale was also on hand to host the jury roundtable.

    Chelsie, Makensy, and Cam Sullivan-Brown battled it out early in the evening. Though, Chelsie was a front-runner early on ... winning the Head of Household competition.

    Chelsie wasn't a shoo-in during the competition, however, as Makensy won parts 2 and 3 of the Head of Household competition ... evicting Cam from the house altogether.

    But, Makensy may be regretting her decision now ... given the fact Chelsie emerged victorious over her in the final 2.

    Both Chelsie and Makensy addressed the jury about their thoughts on who should be named the winner at the end of the competition ... with Chelsie ultimately coming out on top.

    Another memorable season ... and, it appears casting for season 27 is already underway.

    We'll be back in the house before you know it!!!

