Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TMZ

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Instagram DM From Cowboys Player After Win, 'You A Bitch'

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqGez_0w6DSirz00
    Getty Composite

    The Detroit Lions dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in a 47-9 victory ... but the clock hitting zero didn't stop the trash-talking -- as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jourdan Lewis kept the bad blood rolling on social media.

    Not too long after the Lions got revenge for their controversial loss to America's Team last season, their fourth-year wide receiver took to social media to call Lewis out without directly mentioning him.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlNiz_0w6DSirz00
    Getty

    It was clear to Lewis, though, who he was talking about ... as he slid into St. Brown's DMs with a simple message -- "You a bitch."

    While St. Brown did share the reply with some sad emojis ... it's hard to imagine he's too upset. Although his stats didn't light up the scoreboard -- four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown -- a Lions win is probably all that mattered to him at the end of the day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY6R9_0w6DSirz00

    The two have a history going back to the 2022 season ... when the Cowboys got the better of the Lions in a 24-6 outing. St. Brown talked about an interaction he had with Lewis, saying while he doesn't chirp much, he'll return the favor if someone goes after him.

    "I'm like, 'Yo, hold on. I'm gonna have to go hard. He was talking crazy out of pocket. [Jameson Williams] heard it too, he was coming in. At that point, it was like, I don't know what he's saying. I'm trying to make plays, win the game, I'm not worried about him," ASB explained.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wtnh_0w6DSirz00
    Getty

    "But once he starts talking like that, it's like, if I do get a chance to kill him, I'mma kill him."

    As for St. Brown sharing the clapback for all to see, Lewis didn't seem too thrilled about the move.

    "That was between me and him," he said on X. "He decided to show the world."

    The two sides are slated to face off again in 2025 ... so get your popcorn ready!!!

    Comments / 74
    Add a Comment
    OGVell
    13h ago
    bih move for putting it out on social media. if you can't talk out a resolution or handle it like men, then keep it moving. act like that person doesn't exist until they cross into your lane.
    Hak a dollar
    1d ago
    C'mon Instagram real dudes don't talk shit on Instagram
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson releases statement following injury
    Michigan Wolverines On SI2 days ago
    Jared Goff's Wife Flexed Detroit Lions Outfit Before Cowboys Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Gets Unexpected Message from Rival
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, are heading for marriage as Dallas Cowboys chase iconic coach
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Janne Puhakka's Partner Reportedly Confesses To Killing Hockey Player
    TMZ1 day ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News8 days ago
    PHOTOS: Angel Reese Had Social Media Going Wild Over Her Outfit At The Ravens-Commanders Game On Sunday
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Cardi B Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday!
    TMZ5 days ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    Eminem Offers Blunt 1-Word Response to Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson’s Brutal Leg Injury
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Nick Cannon Says He Was '16, 17' When He Began Attending Diddy Parties, Doesn't Know About the 'Crazy Stuff'
    Complex4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine8 days ago
    Slow-motion replay shows CeeDee Lamb did Dak Prescott dirty on INT vs. Lions
    FanSided1 day ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers faces heavy fine for breaking NFL protocol in furious rant after New York Jets’ defeat by Buffalo Bills
    The US Sun1 day ago
    'Gutless!' Cowboys' $97 Million Star Crushed By Fans for 'Business Decisions'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Hurricane exposed brutal murder of Texas mom-of-two who mocked husband's bedroom performance
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Dolphins and Lions trade proposal helps Detroit address major concern
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Tarek El Moussa confesses why he 'never' thought show with ex Christina Hall would happen
    HELLO3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Jason Garrett Bluntly Broke Down Everything That’s Wrong With the Cowboys
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy