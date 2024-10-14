Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Instagram DM From Cowboys Player After Win, 'You A Bitch'

Getty Composite

The Detroit Lions dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in a 47-9 victory ... but the clock hitting zero didn't stop the trash-talking -- as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jourdan Lewis kept the bad blood rolling on social media.

Not too long after the Lions got revenge for their controversial loss to America's Team last season, their fourth-year wide receiver took to social media to call Lewis out without directly mentioning him.

It was clear to Lewis, though, who he was talking about ... as he slid into St. Brown's DMs with a simple message -- "You a bitch."

While St. Brown did share the reply with some sad emojis ... it's hard to imagine he's too upset. Although his stats didn't light up the scoreboard -- four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown -- a Lions win is probably all that mattered to him at the end of the day.

The two have a history going back to the 2022 season ... when the Cowboys got the better of the Lions in a 24-6 outing. St. Brown talked about an interaction he had with Lewis, saying while he doesn't chirp much, he'll return the favor if someone goes after him.

"I'm like, 'Yo, hold on. I'm gonna have to go hard. He was talking crazy out of pocket. [Jameson Williams] heard it too, he was coming in. At that point, it was like, I don't know what he's saying. I'm trying to make plays, win the game, I'm not worried about him," ASB explained.

"But once he starts talking like that, it's like, if I do get a chance to kill him, I'mma kill him."

As for St. Brown sharing the clapback for all to see, Lewis didn't seem too thrilled about the move.

"That was between me and him," he said on X. "He decided to show the world."

The two sides are slated to face off again in 2025 ... so get your popcorn ready!!!