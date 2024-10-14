Open in App
    Olympics Star Noah Lyles Proposes To Jamaican Sprinter Junelle Bromfield

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Aqdy_0w6BzeWI00
    Getty Composite

    Team USA gold medalist Noah Lyles just hit another milestone -- the world's fastest man popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield ... and she said "yes!"

    Lyles got down on one knee on Saturday ... and shared the proposal with his 1.5 million Instagram followers.

    The lovely couple had on their best 'fits as they walked through a fancy house ... when Bromfield realized the rose petals, candles, and a massive floral sign that said, "Will you marry me?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOXfd_0w6BzeWI00
    Getty

    Lyles -- who recently won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100-meter dash -- presented a ring ... and Bromfield was clearly thrilled, showing off the diamond a few seconds later.

    Friends and family were there to capture the moment ... and both track sprinters smiled from ear to ear.

    "To My Future Wife I Will Love You Forever 💍," Lyles captioned the video.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knAPH_0w6BzeWI00

    "Thank you, guys, for being a part of our moment."

    Lyles and Bromfield's love story started in 2017 when Junelle -- who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- slid into Lyles' DMs, going official in 2022.

    JUNELLE BROMFIELD HOT SHOTS

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIQow_0w6BzeWI00

    Just another example of why you gotta shoot your shot!!

