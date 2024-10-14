Terrifying Masks For Halloween 2024

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Halloween is all about the spooks and scares … so why not let your costume reflect the most terrifying parts of the season?

If you’re looking to put in minimal effort and get maximum scares, try out one of Spirit Halloween's truly horrifying masks. From flesh creatures made up of giant teeth to lab rats deformed by a mad scientist, you'll be unrecognizable and have your friends totally petrified!

You'll certainly be turning heads at your next Halloween party with this Eyes On You Mask .

Keep your eyes on things no matter where you go ... because this unsettling mask is made up of too many extremely realistic eyes to count. All you need is this face covering and you'll sufficiently creep out all of your friends.

One reviewer wrote: "This mask is great. I … have had several people say it creeps them out. There is something about it, that makes you avert your eyes... But then get drawn back to look again. Especially disturbing in low light.. I love it!"

Horrify your friends on Halloween with this Flesh Creature Mask .

Featuring gigantic teeth and oozing gums, this disturbing mask doesn't even need eyes or a nose to fulfill all of your creepy costume desires. Simply keep an eye on exactly who you're scaring through the partially sheer black mesh panel.

"I really like how these look. Just the right amount of disturbing … It gives a great jaws coming at you look that I love," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Take on all evildoers this Halloween in this movie-accurate Toxic Avenger Mask .

Based on the original prosthetics from the iconic horror franchise, this hideously deformed mask will have you looking like you fell into a vat of toxic waste. Even if your friends haven't seen the cult classic, it's sure to give them a fright on Halloween night.

This lab rat has been the subject of a few too many experiments-gone-wrong.

You'll look absolutely grotesque in this Lab Rat Mask that depicts the distorted face of a long-tailed rodent who's been tormented by a mad scientist. The haunting latex mask features open sores, bleeding eyes, whiskers, and large ears -- and will certainly disturb anyone who sees it.

With an extra set of eyes, you can see it all in this Evil Witch Mask .

Truly embody an old, wicked witch in this spooky mask that will transform you into a wrinkly hag. Featuring a gaping nose hole, wiry synthetic gray hair and four piercing yellow eyes, you'll be ready to cast a spell on anyone you meet.

While this full mask covers your entire head, you'll be able to see through small eye slits that are just above the lower pair of eyes.

Take your skeleton costume to the next level by topping it off with this Bloody Skeletal Horse Mask .

This spine-chilling half mask features the creepy remains of a horse's skull, tinged with blood at the nose, mouth, and ears. Plus, the jaw actually moves when you open and close your mouth, making the whole thing that much more chilling.

You'll surely cause nightmares for all of your friends in this Bloody Art the Clown Mask .

For fans of the Terrifier franchise, this evil clown mask has nailed every detail from the movie. Featuring Art's blood-splattered face as well as his deranged stare, pointed nose and signature maniacal grin, this full coverage mask will have you looking absolutely terrifying this Hallwoeen.

Complete the look with the rest of the Art The Clown costume, including his signature black and white jumpsuit -- also available at Spirit Halloween.

You can’t go wrong with a classic in this Leatherface Mask based off his appearance in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2.

Nearly an exact replica of the deranged cannibal's mask from the movie, this full face covering features Leatherface's eerie gummy smile and sewn together skin. Complete the look with a torn up suit to totally recreate the villain's look in the second film.

You'll scare away more than just crows in this frightening Scarecrow Burlap Mask .

This full face covering features burnt out, hallowed eyes and a creepy stitched smile that extends from ear to ear. It's sewn together at the forehead giving the appearance of a furrowed brow and uses straw that’s reminiscent of scraggly hair.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This is one of the better masks I've seen at Spirit over the last several years … Honestly this thing is pretty rad, fits me great, and has excellent visibility."

