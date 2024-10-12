Open in App
    • TMZ

    Sydney Sweeney Responds to Viral Oregon Duck Flirtations

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZEz6_0w4gj6Lm00
    Getty / iStock / Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

    The Oregon Duck decided to go quackers out and shoot his shot with Sydney Sweeney this weekend ... and, she basically responded with a Nintendo gun to the screen.

    The popular university mascot used ESPN’s "College GameDay" broadcast to duck around and find out when he held up a sign that read ... "Sydney Sweeney call me back."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9VVP_0w4gj6Lm00
    Instagram/@sydney sweeney

    The hilarious moment spread through social media like wildfire ... so, of course ... it was just a matter of time before the TV and film actress saw it -- and she replied!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vncw_0w4gj6Lm00
    Getty

    Via her enormous following on IG ... the "Euphoria" star responded in her Stories with ... "Sorry. Changed my number haha."

    Hopefully his heart heals quick ... 'cause the Duck needs to be there for his 5-0 team as they take on an also undefeated Ohio State ... in what most assume will be a real barn burner!

    SYDNEY SWEENEY'S HOT SHOTS

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwfSF_0w4gj6Lm00

    And you never know ... SS might just have to tune it now ... just to see if everything is going swimmingly for Oregon.

