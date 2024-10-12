Sydney Sweeney Responds to Viral Oregon Duck Flirtations

Getty / iStock / Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The Oregon Duck decided to go quackers out and shoot his shot with Sydney Sweeney this weekend ... and, she basically responded with a Nintendo gun to the screen.

The popular university mascot used ESPN’s "College GameDay" broadcast to duck around and find out when he held up a sign that read ... "Sydney Sweeney call me back."

The hilarious moment spread through social media like wildfire ... so, of course ... it was just a matter of time before the TV and film actress saw it -- and she replied!

Via her enormous following on IG ... the "Euphoria" star responded in her Stories with ... "Sorry. Changed my number haha."

Hopefully his heart heals quick ... 'cause the Duck needs to be there for his 5-0 team as they take on an also undefeated Ohio State ... in what most assume will be a real barn burner!

And you never know ... SS might just have to tune it now ... just to see if everything is going swimmingly for Oregon.