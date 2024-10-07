Throwback to Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Happier Times

HAPPIER TIMES

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were once inseparable, living it up around the globe with their exotic adventures and an affection that was anything but subtle!

But their current reality has been laid bare with TMZ revealing the 2-year marriage is going through some serious troubles -- a total shocker, especially since they looked so tight during their wild (and her half-naked) antics, as seen in these throwback pics.

Bianca made it clear she was Kanye’s ride-or-die from the jump, rocking those barely-there outfits that left little to the imagination -- while Ye kept things covered up.

Some of Bianca’s outfits have been so tiny and jaw-dropping they’ve practically rewritten the fashion rulebook during their lovey-dovey globetrotting! In fact, Kanye took inspo from B when he gave everyone a full moon on a romantic boat ride in Italy back in August 2023.

Ye was all about that BC life, but now it seems like the duo is singing a different tune -- with talks of divorce in the works .

Their last public appearance was on September 20 -- and multiple sources tell us they split weeks ago.