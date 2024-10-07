Open in App
    Kevin McCall Wants New Album to Impress Eva Marcille, Estranged Daughter

    2 days ago
    TMZ.com

    Kevin McCall has some lofty dreams with his next project -- getting his family back into his good graces, with a best case scenario of even reuniting with his ex, Eva Marcille !!!

    The R&B singer was hella optimistic at the Taglyan Complex during the weekend's Living Legends Foundation Awards where he outlined his plans to TMZ Hip Hop ... starting with his upcoming album "Black Friday."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVhMd_0vxxBF0Y00
    Getty

    Kevin tells us he's had a long journey for himself -- and he's still traveling. He hasn't spoken to Eva in some time but evokes the timeless beggar's anthem "On Bended Knee" by Boyz II Men to pinpoint his feelings.

    He's not necessarily trying to win Eva's heart again, but wants to show her he can match her handle on parenting, which he gives gold stars all across the board.

    Kevin says he sadly hasn't spoken to the daughter he shares with Eva in 10 years, but hopes the noise he makes with "Black Friday" and beyond will grace her radar and earn back her respect for him.

    He famously got his start with Chris Brown and is now locked in with Breezy's producer guru Roccstar for that special touch.

    Only time will tell if it works out for him ... which is when the music is released.

    Patience_Love
    1d ago
    Are we that desperate that we have to date our stalkers! JS. I mean she can do better. Maybe she should stay single for a while and really focus on her career, family etc. What do we know right. I mean! Ok. If she is happy I guess. Swear he was her stalker though.
    love&peace&happiness
    1d ago
    Move on
