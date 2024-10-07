Jason Kelce Learns Beer Can Party Trick From Swiftie At Chiefs Tailgate

Jason Kelce picked up a new party trick Monday -- he can now make a beer can stick to the palm of his hand -- and get this, the lesson came from none other than a Swiftie at a Chiefs tailgate!!

The former Philadelphia Eagles center got schooled while he was mobbin' around Arrowhead Stadium in the leadup to Kansas City's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Saints.

Working a microphone for his new ESPN gig, Kelce was popping in and out of parties ... when a man wearing a No. 87 Taylor Swift jersey taught him yet another way to gulp down some suds in style.

Check out video from the scene, the guy showed Jason -- who was sportin' a No. 28 K.C. jersey -- that if he put the can in his hand, squeezed, twisted and opened -- it'd stick in place!

Jason was in awe of the new move ... just take a look at his face after he got it to work, he was clearly thrilled to have it now in his drinking arsenal.

Of course, Jason didn't partake in any ensuing suckdowns -- he's previously stated he won't drink while on the clock -- but if little brother Travis gets the win later Monday night ... it's probably safe to assume it'll now happen for sure at some point in the aftermath.