Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage on the Rocks

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are possibly headed for divorce ... TMZ has learned the couple has hit a rough patch in their almost 2-year marriage.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split.

While there's no word on what prompted the split or who pulled the plug on the relationship, we're told Ye has been telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo ... and divorce Bianca.

The rapper was spotted flying solo in the Japanese capital on more than one occasion. As TMZ previously reported ... KW was seen enjoying a meal at a local Jamaican restaurant ... with Bianca nowhere in sight.

Prior to this excursion, Ye stepped out for an evening of wrestling at the end of September ... where he was seen fist-bumping wrestler La Dinastia Wagner from the crowd. Again, Ye was without Bianca ... which was odd for the usually inseparable duo.

The couple was last seen photographed on Sept. 20 ... when Bianca wore her signature nearly-naked style for a shopping spree with Ye.

Kanye and Bianca made a splash with their romance after secretly tying the knot in December 2022 ... before ever telling the world they were an item. Following the nuptials, Bianca became a regular fixture by Ye's side, enjoying everything from public events to family time with the rapper and his kids .

Yet, it appears there's trouble in paradise for the two ... indicating Kanye is set for his 2nd divorce.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm Kanye and Bianca obtained a confidential marriage license on Dec 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, CA.

Ye was previously married to Kim Kardashian , with whom he welcomed kids North , Saint , Chicago , and Psalm .

We've reached out to Kanye's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.