Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TMZ

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage on the Rocks

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3d9o_0vxbcq8000
    Getty Composite

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori are possibly headed for divorce ... TMZ has learned the couple has hit a rough patch in their almost 2-year marriage.

    Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split.

    KANYE & BIANCA TOGETHER

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rye9C_0vxbcq8000
    Getty

    While there's no word on what prompted the split or who pulled the plug on the relationship, we're told Ye has been telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo ... and divorce Bianca.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDgmT_0vxbcq8000
    Backgrid

    The rapper was spotted flying solo in the Japanese capital on more than one occasion. As TMZ previously reported ... KW was seen enjoying a meal at a local Jamaican restaurant ... with Bianca nowhere in sight.

    Prior to this excursion, Ye stepped out for an evening of wrestling at the end of September ... where he was seen fist-bumping wrestler La Dinastia Wagner from the crowd. Again, Ye was without Bianca ... which was odd for the usually inseparable duo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSkxl_0vxbcq8000
    Getty

    The couple was last seen photographed on Sept. 20 ... when Bianca wore her signature nearly-naked style for a shopping spree with Ye.

    Kanye and Bianca made a splash with their romance after secretly tying the knot in December 2022 ... before ever telling the world they were an item. Following the nuptials, Bianca became a regular fixture by Ye's side, enjoying everything from public events to family time with the rapper and his kids .

    TMZ.com

    Yet, it appears there's trouble in paradise for the two ... indicating Kanye is set for his 2nd divorce.

    Sources with direct knowledge confirm Kanye and Bianca obtained a confidential marriage license on Dec 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, CA.

    BIANCA CENSORI HOT SHOTS

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPIJl_0vxbcq8000

    Ye was previously married to Kim Kardashian , with whom he welcomed kids North , Saint , Chicago , and Psalm .

    We've reached out to Kanye's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Yung Miami Asked By TikToker to Sign Baby Oil
    TMZ2 days ago
    Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Tokyo Amid Breakup Rumors
    TMZ1 day ago
    Cassie Forced to Smile Through 2018 Club Gig with Diddy, Months Before Split
    TMZ22 hours ago
    Running Dog Appears to Morph Into Human in Creepy Video
    TMZ3 hours ago
    Midgepack, Man In Diddy & Meek Mill Matching Outfit Viral Pic, Speaks Out
    TMZ2 days ago
    Kick Streamer N3on's House Swatted While Streaming, Says He Has To Move Out Now
    TMZ21 hours ago
    Diddy's Mom, Twin Daughters Visit Him In New York Jail
    TMZ4 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Ryan Garcia's Hotel Vandalism Case Dismissed, Attorney Says
    TMZ1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    California Home Explodes on Camera, Injuring Man on Property
    TMZ1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Jordan Chiles vs. Simone Biles Who'd You Rather?! (Olympic Cowgirls Edition)
    TMZ1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    The Flaming Lips Collaborator Nell Smith Dead at 17
    TMZ1 day ago
    Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Sexy Phillies 'Fit Before Pivotal NLDS Game 4 Vs. Mets
    TMZlast hour
    Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Buys For Baby Gear
    TMZ1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    7-Eleven Clerk Fights Back Against Mob in Video of Takeover Robbery
    TMZ2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy