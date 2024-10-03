Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce Brothers Grace Mag Cover

Getty

Some moms of celebrities are stepping out from their famous kids' shadows and snagging A-list love of their own -- landing the cover of a national magazine!

Glamour Mag ’s special "Women of the Year" issue is shining a spotlight on the powerhouse mothers of Beyoncé , Billie Eilish , Selena Gomez , and the Kelce brothers ... teaming up for a stunning photoshoot.

Tina Knowles , Donna Kelce , Maggie Baird , and Mandy Teefey are in their element for the shoot, striking poses and flashing smiles like the queens they are -- after all, they’re the proud mamas of some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

In the interview, Billie’s mom Maggie says she wants everyone to remember her daughter is human too, and feels the sting of online negativity.

Selena’s mom, Mandy, opens up about having her billionaire daughter at just 16 and how they basically grew up side by side ... while Donna, the Kelce bros’ mom, reminisces about how her boys unexpectedly hit it big, reminding everyone they were just regular kids who loved sports.

And let’s not forget Queen Bey’s astronomical fame -- Tina gushes about how they can no longer do something as simple as going shopping together.