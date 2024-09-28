Gigi Hadid Rocks Skin-tight Dress Made of DHL Yellow Packing Tape

THE WHOLE PACKAGE!

Click Image to Open Gallery

Gigi Hadid looked ready to ship on Friday night during Paris Fashion Week ... when she stunned in a skin-tight mini dress made entirely of yellow packing tape with the DHL logo.

Getty

Gigi led a group of models for Vetements ... which included Travis Scott , who strutted alongside her in his own black leather attire.

However, it was not all smooth shipping for Gigi ... 'cause she appeared to nearly avoid a wipeout when her heels -- also taped with the DHL logo -- wobbled as she took a bad step. But she quickly recovered!

Among the stars watching in the Vetements collection segment in the PFS audience ... Ice Spice , Bella Thorne , Normani and Tom Daly !

GIGI HADID HOT SHOTS

Click Image to Open Gallery

As we previously reported ... Gigi turned heads when she and her pal Taylor Swift hit up The Corner Store restaurant in NYC last Saturday night ... and were snapped several times as they walked to their SUV.

Busy, busy!