After a cool Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will again be below freezing, near 30. Sunday will be almost a carbon copy with highs in the upper 40s once more with sunny skies.

Next week features a warm up with highs recovering to the 50s, and possibly even near 60 by week's end. Largely dry as high pressure dominates most of the forecast.

High pressure will scoot over late week, giving way to temps near 60 with increasing rain chances Thursday and Saturday.

Check out the forecast:

Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Conditions Slowly Improving

TONIGHT: Chills in the 20s. Clear Skies.

Low: 30

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 48

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer.

High: 52

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mild and sunny

High: 55

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mild and Breezy.

High: 57

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers.

High: 60

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy.

High: 58

Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph

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