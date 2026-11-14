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Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Work Week 50s to Return
By Lindsey Slater,13 days ago
After a cool Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will again be below freezing, near 30. Sunday will be almost a carbon copy with highs in the upper 40s once more with sunny skies.
Next week features a warm up with highs recovering to the 50s, and possibly even near 60 by week's end. Largely dry as high pressure dominates most of the forecast.
High pressure will scoot over late week, giving way to temps near 60 with increasing rain chances Thursday and Saturday.
Check out the forecast:Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Conditions Slowly Improving
TONIGHT: Chills in the 20s. Clear Skies.
Low: 30
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 48
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer.
High: 52
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mild and sunny
High: 55
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mild and Breezy.
High: 57
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers.
High: 60
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy.
High: 58
Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph
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