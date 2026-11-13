In addition to Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Hanukkah, Lake Geneva also celebrates the added holiday of free parking on all streets.

Parking is usually as much as $4 an hour on Lake Geneva streets, but all fees are waived starting on Nov. 15.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Taj Simmons story in the video below:

Return of Lake Geneva free parking season welcome news for downtown bookstore owner and customer

"People take advantage of the free parking," said Alicia Boemi, who owns Lakeside Books inside The Market of Lake Geneva on Main Street. "I hope they come to story time or come to our book clubs because now they don't have to worry about that meter."

TMJ4 Alicia Boemi owns Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva's annual free parking period starts on November 15 and runs until the last Tuesday of January, right before the start of Winterfest.

Bridget Martinez visited Lakeside Books from Milwaukee on Friday, in which she paid $4 an hour while she browsed the bookshelves.

TMJ4 Bridget Martinez of Milwaukee visited Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva.

"We go to local bookstores and used bookstores, they're always on our places to visit," Martinez said. "Sometimes, I have to look and say, 'I'm running out of time on my space, let me add some more time.' That's the pressure."

Lake Geneva parking enforcement regularly issues $30 fines for people who have not paid for enough time on the parking meter.

TMJ4 A parking enforcement agent issues a ticket in downtown Lake Geneva.

Martinez said she is considering returning for a second trip to Lakeside once the free parking period takes effect.

"I saw it was supposed to be free in the next couple of days and I said, 'We just missed it,'" Martinez said. "I guess you can spend more money on books than parking."

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