Temperatures remained below average Friday with highs only in the low 40s across the area. Lake effect rain and mix showers largely stayed over the lake, and will taper off through the evening. Lows tonight dip to the low 30s lakeside and upper 20s inland. Chills in the 20s with winds dying down.

The weekend is gorgeous with highs both days in the upper 40s - which is average for Mid November. Sunshine will be the rule Saturday and Sunday.

Next week features a warm up with highs recovering to the 50s, and possibly even near 60 by week's end. Largely dry as high pressure dominates most of the forecast.

.............

TONIGHT: Chills in the 20s. Gradual clearing.

Low: 30

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 50

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer.

High: 52

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mild and sunny

High: 55

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mild and sunny.

High: 58

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers.

High: 60

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

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