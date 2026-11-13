It's opening night for "Big The Musical" at the Skylight Theater. The show is based on the 1980s blockbuster featuring a young Tom Hanks — one of my favorite movies growing up. The show runs through Dec. 27.

Watch your weekend guide rundown in the video player below:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Market at Franklin's Milwaukee County Sports Complex. The market will feature 160 artists and boutiques from across the Midwest, plus food and music. It runs through Sunday.

On Saturday night, Pentatonix: Christmas in the City comes to Fiserv Forum.

Some other big shows in town this weekend

Brandi Carlile has two sold-out shows at the Pabst Theater, Saturday and Sunday.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are at the Miller High Life Theater tomorrow night.

Holiday parades and tree lighting events tomorrow

Germantown Christmas Festival Parade – 1:30 p.m.

Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – 5:30 p.m.

40th Annual Hartford Christmas Parade – 3-5 p.m.

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