As temperatures drop, homeowners may be losing heat — and wasting money — without even realizing it.

ENERGY STAR says homeowners can save an average of 15% on heating costs and 11% on total energy costs by air sealing their homes.

Energy experts recommend checking for air leaks around windows and doors, while also prioritizing attic hatches and basements. Sealing air leaks and preventing heat loss through the attic can also help prevent ice dams from forming.

Kevin Kane, chief economist with Green Homeowners United, recommends getting a home energy assessment before winter to identify where a house may be losing energy.

Alonna Johnson

"We kind of do a full look throughout the home, much like a mechanic would at your car," Kane said. "We'll be able to say, well, maybe windows aren't the number one thing that will save your house energy. Maybe it's insulation, or my heating system actually has some life left in it, and I should focus more on these other areas."

Kane said energy assessments are available at no cost to some low-income households and at a reduced cost to others.

He said many homeowners may also qualify for thousands of dollars in state and federal incentives to help cover the cost of energy improvements.

"Wisconsin has access to still over $100 million to help upgrade your home, but once it's gone, it's gone," Kane said. "So if people want to take advantage of it, it's not going away anytime immediately, but we want to make sure people sign up sooner than later."

Community advocates also say assistance may be available for furnace repairs and replacements, as well as other home equipment upgrades.

The Milwaukee County Energy Assistance Program and Wisconsin's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offer assistance with furnace repairs and weatherization materials.

Residents can visit either of the following Milwaukee locations:



728 N. James Lovell St.

4906 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 414-270-4653.

For homeowners looking to make smaller energy-saving improvements themselves, Focus on Energy offers free energy-saving packs.

The program allows one free pack per eligible household each year. Packs are available to Wisconsin residential customers served by participating electric utilities, including We Energies.

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