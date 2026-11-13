Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Cold Today; Better This Weekend

Today will be another breezy and cold day with gusts up to 30 mph and afternoon wind chills staying in the 30s. Most of the area will be dry today, but there will still be a small chance of some lake effect rain or snow for areas very close to the lake. Most of the rain will stay out over Lake Michigan, but if it does make its way far enough west, it could bring a brief period of moderate rain or snow to lakeside communities, especially south of Milwaukee and mainly in the morning. Any snow that does fall will not accumulate.

After another cold morning Saturday, Saturday afternoon and beyond is looking better. We'll see plenty of sunshine, less wind, and temperatures slowly getting better. Highs will be in the upper 40s this weekend, and then in the 50s by the middle of next week. We also are not expecting any precipitation for the weekend or for most of next week.



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