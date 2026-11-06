Germantown approves multi-million-dollar plans for police and fire departments

The Germantown Village Board has approved moving forward with two major public safety projects, as the Police Department and Fire Department separately pushed for the board to finance and help them build new stations.

The board voted to approve Path 2 for the Fire Department, with 8 trustees in favor and 1 against. Trustees also approved a motion to move the new police facility into the design development phase, with 5 in favor and 4 against.

Marcus Aarsvold This is the current Germantown Police Department building

The Police Department project's estimated construction cost is $26.5 million, and the Fire Department's is $30.5 million.

At Thursday night's Village Board meeting, both the police and fire departments made their case for new facilities.

Marcus Aarsvold This is the current Germantown Fire Department building

Ahead of the votes, TMJ4 News spoke to residents like Julie Anne Schneider, who hoped the village would give both police and fire the go-ahead.

"I'm all for it," Schneider. "They've been in that building since I've lived here, almost 30 years, so I think it's time. I've been in that building and they are on top of each other."

Marcus Aarsvold Julie Anne Schneider lives in Germantown

"I think they do need new facilities," Schneider said. "Being proactive, knowing that they're going to have to grow because Germantown keeps building."

She hoped they would pick the middle-of-the-road options when it comes to pricing, understanding whatever happens could impact her tax dollars.

Marcus Aarsvold Carolyn Dodge lives in Germantown

"I'm sure they want the best of the best, but not everybody wants to pay for that," she said."So, I think that we can come to some type of compromise."

Carolyn Dodge didn't know about the proposals but wanted to weigh in. "I don't mind supporting the police, but most of our taxes, I think, go to the school system," she said. "I don't have any kids. I've seen my taxes go up almost $6,000."

Marcus Aarsvold he Germantown Police Department presents their case for a new building to the village board

She hoped the village would re-allocate tax dollars rather than taxing residents more.

"So, it's frustrating seeing taxes go up," she said. "And they really aren't building up the town."

Marcus Aarsvold The Germantown Fire Department presents their case for a building expansion to the village board

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