Milwaukee man wins more than $600 in court after daughter's car was towed

Last month, a Milwaukee County judge awarded Milwaukee man Brian Scott more than $600 following a towing dispute, a resolution that might have seemed far-fetched a year ago.

"I did it because I want to inspire other people to know that you don't have to accept this, if you feel really wronged in there, then challenge it and it's winnable," Scott said.

The story starts back in August of 2025, when his daughter moved into Brook Lane Apartment in Brown Deer, which was owned by a company called Elmington Property Management.

"She just had moved in there on the first of august and it's like the third of august that she wakes up and see's it's gone," Scott said.

Her car had been towed by Brew City Towing. The reason it was towed wasn't because his daughter was in the wrong spot, or that she hadn't paid for a permit, it's because her registration had expired.

According to the lease contract that was an acceptable reason for towing, but Scott felt it was an overreach by the company just days after his daughter moved in, and with no warning.

"I was fuming when I left there hearing the reason," Scott said.

What also upset Scott was the fee. Brew City Towing charged the maximum $150 for the charge, which is normal, but charged an extra $140 because they said they used special equipment to tow a Nissan Altima out of the parking lot.

Scott went to what he felt was his best option.

"You want to get real action? Get your money back you should sue them in small claims court," Scott said.

That's what he did. The court process took several hearings and 10 months.

Brew City was dismissed from the case, but Elmington Property Management did not show up to court dates. A Milwaukee County judge ruled a default judgment because of the absence, awarding Scott $631.

TMJ4 reached out to the lawyer that represented Brew City, who said because his client was dismissed, they had no comment.

TMJ4 also called Elmington Property Management, who never responded.

Scott says the process is long, but he wants more people to use small claims court because it could lead to success.

"Yeah I felt whole again," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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