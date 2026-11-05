Additional remains of Sade Robinson located in Cudahy, medical examiner confirms

Additional remains of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered in 2024, were found last week, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The remains were found at Warnimont Park on Friday, Oct. 30.

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The discovery was made after a passerby was walking along the beachfront and saw a piece of Robinson's jaw on the rocks and called the sheriff's office, according to the medical examiner's office.

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Robinson was killed on April 1, 2024, when she met Maxwell Anderson for a date at several Milwaukee bars. Cellphone data tracked the pair to Anderson's home, where he took a photo of her incapacitated.

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Anderson then killed Robinson, dismembered her body and scattered her remains, and set her car on fire. In the days following, her remains were discovered in parks across Milwaukee County and as far away as northern Illinois; however, her head had not been found.

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Anderson was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in July 2025, after a jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating and hiding a corpse, and arson.

In an emotional courtroom scene, Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother, addressed Anderson directly, pleading for information about her daughter's remains.

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"I'm going to respectfully request that you confess where the rest of my daughter's crown is, if you have any respect left for me and her father and her sister. And the rest of my family and this community. You've already done the worst. You could at least give us that much," Scarbrough said.

This article was updated from a previous version that incorrectly stated that TMJ4 spoke with the passerby who discovered the additional remains of Sade Robinson.

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