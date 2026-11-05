Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Drying Up and Cooling Down

Cool and breezy conditions continue to round out Thursday, with spotty showers slowly coming to a close. The intense area of low pressure now moves to the east coast, bringing clearing skies for Friday.

Canadian High Pressure settles in overnight, which dips lows into the upper 30s near the lake and mid and low 30s inland. Friday morning could feature fog to start, with decreasing clouds through the day. Watch for those winds gusting out of the NW up to 20 mph at times. The combo of clearing skies, cold winds and high pressure bring our highs just into the upper 40s — brrr. We haven't seen 40s for highs since May.

Friday night will be chilly with lows back in the 30s lakeside, and likely upper 20s inland - coldest of the season so far.

Weekend features highs in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy!

TONIGHT: Rain slow to exit. Getting chilly.

Low: 38

Wind: SW/NW 5-10

FRIDAY: Chilly, foggy start. Gradual Sunshine. Cold Day.

High: 48

Wind: NW 15 G20

SATURDAY: Cold Start again. Low 50s and sunshine.

High: 51

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 56

Wind: WNW 5-10

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 62

Wind: SW 10-15

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 58

Wind: NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sl Chance

High: 55

Wind: NW 5-10

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