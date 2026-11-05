Arizona student arrested after school shooting threat, prompting local response

An Arizona student was arrested after allegedly creating a post online, threatening to carry out a mass shooting at a school on Thursday, which Cudahy police say was rapidly shared online, including within the Cudahy School District.

Cudahy police say they became aware of the school shooting threat on Thursday, Nov. 5, and immediately dispatched officers to Cudahy High School to provide an increased security presence while an investigation into the threat began.

Investigators determined the post originated from a student in Tucson, Arizona, and was originally posted around Nov. 2. Cudahy police say the student was arrested by the Tucson Police Department.

A staff member at Cudahy High School confirmed to TMJ4 that the school closed Thursday due to a “security concern.”

“The Cudahy Police Department recognizes the concern and anxiety these threats can cause among students, parents, school staff, and the community. We appreciate everyone who promptly reported the post and assisted law enforcement throughout the investigation,” said Cudahy Police Chief Anthony Andrews in a release Thursday. “We encourage parents and guardians to continue having conversations with their children about responsible social media use. The safety of our students and school community remains a priority. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

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