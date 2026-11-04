Southeastern Wisconsin weather: Wrap around rain showers Thursday

After another round of rain last night, we caught a dry slot in our system this afternoon. Plan for some wrap around showers to return late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

A few showers may linger into tomorrow afternoon. The wind also ramps up again with north gusts reaching 30 mph tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures top out in the lower 50s midday tomorrow then fall into the 40s in the afternoon.

Cooler November weather stays with us the rest of the week, but more sunshine returns this weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Breezy with Ch. Showers late

Low: 48

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Windy, and Getting Colder

High: 54

Wind: Bec N 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

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