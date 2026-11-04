74-year-old seriously injured in crash following Milwaukee police pursuit

A 74-year-old driver was seriously injured Tuesday night after a fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Milwaukee, police reported.

According to Milwaukee police, officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through an intersection and an occupied business parking lot near the 4000 block of West Villard Avenue around 9:47 p.m. Nov. 3.

Officers reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit.

The chase ended when the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle at West Capitol Drive and North 35th Street, police added.

The 74-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said the 32-year-old driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. According to police, the 32-year-old suspect has multiple open felony cases with local law enforcement agencies.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the case for possible criminal charges, police noted.

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