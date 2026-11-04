Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Brown Deer, police say

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Brown Deer, according to police.

The Brown Deer Police Department and North Shore Fire Department responded to the 6400 block of West Brown Deer Road around 7:20 p.m. Nov. 3 following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details about the pedestrian or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

The crash remains under investigation.

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