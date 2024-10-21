Open in App
    Lowell International Elementary School students celebrate Unity Day

    By Stephanie Brown,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9pVn_0wGAFueS00

    Lowell International Elementary School builds kindness into its day-to-day best practices.

    During October, which is also National Bullying Prevention Month, students have been reinforcing a message of kindness and respect.

    Watch: Lowell International Elementary School celebrates Unity Day

    Lowell International Elementary School celebrates Unity Day

    Students have been learning about the importance of kindness and how to stand up to bullying.

    "It's so important to teach the kids strategies for positive conflict resolution. We infuse social-emotional learning and trauma-sensitive practices throughout the day. Every day at Lowell is about being responsible, respectful, and providing a safe and kind environment," says Principal Theresa Christensen.

    Students from kindergarten to fifth grade participated in the annual Unity Day celebration.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTsgd_0wGAFueS00 Steph Brown
    Celebrations

    Enthusiastic students gathered outside in the schoolyard as high school students from Reagan’s marching band led the school’s parade.

    Once in place, students sang inspirational songs, read poems of encouragement, and danced to music that got teachers, parents, and students moving.

    Students eagerly participated in the day’s celebration and said they practice kindness year-round in classrooms, at recess, and in the hallways.

