    • TMJ4 News

    Cudahy police issue traffic advisory ahead of Harris campaign stop

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i686H_0w8qHwvv00

    Cudahy police are issuing a traffic advisory ahead of an expected campaign stop by Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee.

    In a Facebook post, police advised drivers that East Layton Avenue will be closed between South Pennsylvania and South Howell Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and again at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Watch: Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears:

    Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears

    Drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes during this time to avoid delays and congestion.

    Read their full post below:

    Comments / 29
    Add a Comment
    Nicole
    22h ago
    This goes for both Trump and Harris. Take your ass and go help the American people out who had their lives turned upside down from hurricanes. We don't need either to campaign. I think we all know who we will vote for by now. Honestly, this is why I tell people to stop fighting each other and ruining relationships over politics. Anyone can donate money. With this being said, yes, I'm voting Red, and no, I don't always agree with what Trump says or does.
    my opinion too
    1d ago
    she can fly all over the country but not hurricane torn areas
    View all comments
