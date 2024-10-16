Cudahy police issue traffic advisory ahead of Harris campaign stop

Cudahy police are issuing a traffic advisory ahead of an expected campaign stop by Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee.

In a Facebook post, police advised drivers that East Layton Avenue will be closed between South Pennsylvania and South Howell Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and again at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watch: Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears:

Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes during this time to avoid delays and congestion.

Read their full post below:

