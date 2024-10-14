Open in App
    • TMJ4 News

    WisDOT to close two Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots, partially close a third

    By Katlin Connin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0C43_0w6CfrtM00

    The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that it would close two park-and-ride lots and partially close a third in Milwaukee County.

    WisDOT officials say the decision follows safety concerns at each of the three lots, and that there has been a "growing number of people living in their vehicles in encampments in the park-and-ride lots."

    The entirety of the Holt Avenue lot and the northeast College avenue lot will be closed by WisDOT officials. Portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will also be closed. The closures will begin in the Holt lot on Monday, October 21st, with the closures of the other two lots to follow shortly after.

    Watch: WisDOT is shutting down these two park-and-ride lots:

    WisDOT to close two park-and-ride lots, partially close a third in Milwaukee County

    Over the past year, WisDOT staff say they've worked with Milwaukee city and county officials to find other housing solutions for those people. Between July and September of this year, police were called to the park-and-ride lots 275 times for reports of assault, theft, dangerous and unsafe activities and individuals with weapons. City and county officials say that's a nearly 42% increase in calls for service from the same time period in 2023.

    “Public safety is first and foremost,” WisDOT Assistant Deputy Secretary Joel Nilsestuen said. “Park and ride lots are not safe or suitable places for anyone to live. We’ve worked closely with our partners to connect individuals with available resources and relocate them to safer situations. We do not take this action lightly, but we recognize the importance of doing what’s right for the safety of the people in the park and rides, the traveling public and nearby communities.”

    WisDOT will continue to work with the Milwaukee County Transit System to help transit riders who use the Holt Avenue Lot and then ride buses to their final destination. Signs will be placed in the lot and rider outreach teams will work with riders to inform them of service changes. Find more information about those options here .

    surfingUSA
    2d ago
    Next up on the news: local grocery gets robbed, and the government is ordering all grocery stores closed to resolve the issue
    Luzalma Granados
    2d ago
    where are they suppose to go? The governor's house?
