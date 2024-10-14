Open in App
    • TMJ4 News

    Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and breezy winds

    By Kristen Kirchhaine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbS6r_0w60g6ro00

    Monday evening scattered rain and thundershowers will move across SE WI. Some showers could produce lightning or small hail. Overnight we will keep the shower chance going, along with breezy winds. As overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, a few isolated snow showers could try to mix in with the rain.

    Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph, with afternoon highs only topping out in the low 50s.

    With the cool air moving over the lake there will be the potential for more waterspouts on Tuesday.

    Clearing skies will bring the coldest night of the season to SE WI Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freeze warnings are likely away from the lake as temperatures fall to around 30-degrees. Lakeside areas will stay a bit warmer, in the mid to upper 30s.

    Mid to late week will feature plenty of sunshine with warming temperatures. We will be back to the 60s Thursday and Friday, with low 70s likely by the weekend.

    TONIGHT: Sct. Showers, Iso. ThunderLow: 40 Lake, 36 Inland
    Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

    TUESDAY: Showers Mainly Before Noon, Waterspouts Possible, Cool, Breezy
    High: 53
    Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

    WEDNESDAY: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny
    High: 57

    THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
    High: 65

    FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
    High: 68

    SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild
    High: 70

    It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

    Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

