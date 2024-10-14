Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and breezy winds

Monday evening scattered rain and thundershowers will move across SE WI. Some showers could produce lightning or small hail. Overnight we will keep the shower chance going, along with breezy winds. As overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, a few isolated snow showers could try to mix in with the rain.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph, with afternoon highs only topping out in the low 50s.

With the cool air moving over the lake there will be the potential for more waterspouts on Tuesday.

Clearing skies will bring the coldest night of the season to SE WI Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freeze warnings are likely away from the lake as temperatures fall to around 30-degrees. Lakeside areas will stay a bit warmer, in the mid to upper 30s.

Mid to late week will feature plenty of sunshine with warming temperatures. We will be back to the 60s Thursday and Friday, with low 70s likely by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Sct. Showers, Iso. ThunderLow: 40 Lake, 36 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Showers Mainly Before Noon, Waterspouts Possible, Cool, Breezy

High: 53

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny

High: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 70

