    • TMJ4 News

    Double shooting leaves one dead on the 4900 block N. 39th St. Saturday

    By Everett Eaton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stz49_0w4gwfvl00

    A double shooting on the 4900 block of N. 39th St. left one dead at the scene and another hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

    The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to the scene for the 27-year-old victim. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but they died at the scene.

    The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified that victim as Edward V. Allen, Jr.

    A second 27-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police taped off an area in front of a residence at the scene.

    The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

    Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you.

    MP
    2d ago
    🙏🏿
    Homer
    2d ago
    Over 6000 people die in Milwaukee each year from all causes of death total. Old age, accidents, illness, murder…. Every body has got to be examined…. So what???
