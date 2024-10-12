Double shooting leaves one dead on the 4900 block N. 39th St. Saturday

A double shooting on the 4900 block of N. 39th St. left one dead at the scene and another hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to the scene for the 27-year-old victim. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but they died at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified that victim as Edward V. Allen, Jr.

A second 27-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police taped off an area in front of a residence at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

