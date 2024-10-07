Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TMJ4 News

    New report details accidential shooting at Wisconsin Lutheran High School game

    By Ryan Jenkins,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZ23Q_0vxxIBrx00

    TMJ4 Lighthouse reporter Ryan Jenkins has obtained new information about the security guard who accidentally shot himself during a game on September 27.

    A police report from the Milwaukee Police Department shares where the guard worked and raises questions about whether the guard had the right to carry a concealed weapon on school grounds in the first place.

    The report shows that a 63-year-old security guard, who TMJ4 News is not naming because he has not been charged with a crime, was an employee of Great Lakes Security and was working at that football game after being contracted through Milwaukee Lutheran High School, the visiting team's school.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxKGx_0vxxIBrx00 TMJ4 News

    Police said the guard had a black semi-automatic handgun in his waistband when he felt it begin to slip. The gun was not in a holster and had no external safety, according to police.

    When the guard tried to catch the slipping gun, it fired one round, causing football players and fans in attendance to scatter.

    Watch: New report details accidential shooting at Wisconsin Lutheran High School game

    Newly released report details accidential shooting at Wisconsin Lutheran High School football game

    Thankfully nobody else was hurt, but the guard was shot in the thigh and suffered a graze wound to a finger.

    At the hospital, the report said the guard also identified himself as a retired Cudahy Police Officer.

    Police note that he did not have a Retired Police Officer Firearm certification, which would have allowed him to carry a concealed weapon. The report goes on to note that the guard's Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit expired in 2022.

    A Wisconsin Lutheran High School spokesperson told the TMJ4 Lighthouse Team that the guard did not have permission to be on their school grounds with that weapon.

    Ryan Jenkins has reached out to both Great Lakes Security and Milwaukee Lutheran High School but neither responded in time for Monday's deadline.

    Police did refer charges to the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office.

    Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification:

    It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

    Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

    Report a typo or error

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    107-year-old celebrates birthday with friends
    TMJ4 News3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Paying it Forward: Owner of Funky Fresh Spring Rolls paying his success forward
    TMJ4 News1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Jordan Love throws a pair of TD passes to rally Packers past Rams 24-19
    TMJ4 News2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    WATCH: NJ Senate Candidate Freezes During Debate and Has to Be Escorted Off Stage in Frightening Moment
    Mediaite2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    JD Vance praises Marjorie Taylor Greene hours after she suggested Hurricane Helene was man-made
    The Independent5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy