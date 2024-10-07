Open in App
    TMJ4 News

    Milwaukee Police seeking assistance locating critically missing 24-year-old

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP5jF_0vxrfqwh00

    The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 24-year-old.

    Hunter I. Parker was last seen on foot near 12th Street and Kilbourn Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

    Police describe him as a white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

    He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, multicolored shorts, and multicolored shoes.

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 at 414-935-7232.

