Titusville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. All of these pups are at the SPCA of Brevard and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Hammy is a handsome cream-colored large mixed-breed boy. With his lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a big companion dog.

👉 Meet Hammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Gary is a tan/yellow/fawn large mixed-breed dog with a classic “best buddy” look. If you’ve been wanting a big dog to share walks and couch time, Gary could be your match.

👉 Meet Gary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Carver is a rich brown/chocolate large mixed-breed boy. He’s an adult dog, so what you see is what you get—no guessing how big he’ll grow.

👉 Meet Carver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Maxwell is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a white coat—perfect if you’re looking for a more compact companion who still has plenty of love to give.

👉 Meet Maxwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Titusville, FL, please consider visiting the SPCA of Brevard to meet these dogs in person, or call (321) 567-3615 ext.243 to ask about them. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.