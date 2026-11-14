Titusville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff to keep up. If you’re in nursing, vision care, or dental, there are solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, varied schedule)

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role with a sign-on bonus and strong full-time benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), tuition help, and generous paid leave). You’ll handle pre- and post-op assessments, meds, and care coordination in a team-focused, patient- and family-centered environment.

Employer: National Vision Inc.

Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Full-scope primary eye care with no on-call and no late nights, plus flexible schedules, paid CE, malpractice and license coverage, and full medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits. Good fit if you want clinical autonomy, growth options, and better work–life balance.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Titusville Smiles Dentistry

Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–5:30pm, up to 40 hrs)

Salary: Not listed

Chairside role in a 15-person, team-focused office using modern tech (digital x-rays, iTero scanner, Dentrix). Comes with health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and strong training so you can grow your skills and career.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.