Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Titusville, FL? These wonderful dogs at the SPCA of Brevard are ready to meet you and head home. All they need now is a family to love.

Breed: Boxer mix / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer mix / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Remy is a handsome Boxer mix with a huge, happy personality. He’s a classic “wiggle butt” who gets excited to see what fun comes next. His motto is “ball is life” — toss a ball once and you’ll have a new best friend. He’s sweet, social, and ready to meet his forever family.

👉 Meet Remy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Millie is a gentle soul whose “social battery” starts low, so she may be shy at first. Give her a little time and patience, and she blossoms into a loving, loyal friend. She enjoys playing with other dogs and making new friends once she feels safe. Slow to warm up, but impossible not to love.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brevard

Phone: (321) 567-3615 ext.243

Larry is a charming, talkative guy who always has something to say. He likes to make friends on his own terms and is picky (in a good way!) about his dog buddies. Once he knows you, he’s full of affection and happy kisses. He also enjoys walks and exploring the world with his person.

👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Titusville area and one of these pups sounds like your match, call the SPCA of Brevard at (321) 567-3615 ext.243 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.