Titusville’s manufacturing scene is buzzing, especially around aerospace, defense, and high‑precision work. If you like hands-on problem solving and building real hardware, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Limitless Manufacturing Solutions (LMS)

Limitless Manufacturing Solutions (LMS) Location: Titusville, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 per year

Lead programming for about 10 CNC machines (brand-new Haas mills and lathes) in a clean, climate‑controlled, AS9100D aerospace/defense shop. You’ll own CAM programming (Fusion 360 preferred), mentor machinists, prove out jobs on the floor, and help shape how this growing Space Coast shop runs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Titusville, FL (STAR Center)

(STAR Center) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $70,500 – $130,900 per year

Support manufacturing for the Orion Spacecraft with a focus on thermal protection systems, mechanical, and electrical work. You’ll write and improve work instructions, solve build issues on the floor, review drawings, and work across shifts as needed—plus get access to strong benefits and big-company resources.

Employer: Knight Enterprises, LLC

Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time (entry-level)

Full-time (entry-level) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level quality role inspecting gas‑operated firearms and components. You’ll do visual and functional checks, use gauges and basic measuring tools, follow written instructions, and log results in the computer system in a fully indoor, controlled environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.