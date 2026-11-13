Titusville’s food scene is busy, from fast casual spots to healthcare kitchens. Here are a few solid local openings if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook and serve Asian dishes, keep the restaurant clean, and rotate between front counter, drive-thru, and kitchen. Paid training, free meals on shift, flexible schedules, and benefits for full-time staff make this a good fit if you want to grow into management over time.

Employer: Titusville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Lead the kitchen when the Dietary Supervisor is out, cook large-batch meals, follow set menus, and prepare special diets for residents. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of hospital or long-term care cooking experience and like a steady, low-to-moderate noise environment.

Employer: Titusville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Help with meal tray setup, dishwashing, snacks, and keeping the kitchen clean and organized. This is a good entry role if you’re newer to healthcare food service, can be on your feet, and are willing to get a food handler’s certificate.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.