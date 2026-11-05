🛒 Titusville, FL Retail Jobs with Multiple $15/hr+ Openings

Titusville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring and steady hourly pay on the table. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJX Companies (Marshalls)

TJX Companies (Marshalls) Location: Titusville, FL – 3055 Columbia Blvd, Suite 115

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and help keep the store clean and organized. Big plus here is the employee discount and a wide range of potential benefits (401k, health, paid time off) if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Titusville, FL 32780 (multiple Walmart locations, you float)

(multiple Walmart locations, you float) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

You’ll travel between Walmart stores, stocking and straightening products, placing signs and coupons, and taking photos of your work. Good fit if you like working on your own, want daytime hours only (no evenings), and need a flexible schedule.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting describes a grocery-style store role)

(posting describes a grocery-style store role) Location: Titusville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on store job where you may open/close the store, run the register, handle refunds, stock all departments, and help keep the place clean and safe. This one suits someone 18+ who’s dependable, can lift 20–50 lbs often, and wants a mix of customer service and light supervision tasks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.