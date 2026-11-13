Tishomingo’s retail scene is steady, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 804 E Main St, Tishomingo, OK 73460

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible team members.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you enjoy cars and talking with people. You’ll help customers at the counter and on the phone, handle the cash drawer, stock shelves, and sometimes help with simple car-related services. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth opportunities.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours, with more room to grow your career. You’ll help customers find the right parts, process returns, do light in-store services (like testing batteries), and support daily store operations. Comes with competitive wages, paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k), and health benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.