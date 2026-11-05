🏥 Tishomingo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Tishomingo’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—long‑term care and the local hospital are both hiring, with options from entry‑level to advanced clinical roles.

Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Blue River Healthcare LLC

Blue River Healthcare LLC Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Schedule: 6am–6pm two days/week, plus 2pm–10pm every Thu & Fri, no weekends

Work in a skilled nursing and rehab setting, giving meds, helping with personal care, and supporting residents’ independence. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Blue River Healthcare LLC

Blue River Healthcare LLC Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Schedule: 3pm–11pm, rotating with some weekends

Hands‑on resident care in a long‑term care/rehab facility—help with transfers, daily care, and companionship. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and a nursing school career track if you want to grow.

Employer: Blue River Healthcare LLC

Blue River Healthcare LLC Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Full-time/other (licensed nurse role)

Full-time/other (licensed nurse role) Pay: From $28.00/hour

Schedule: Night shift 3 on / 3 off, or day shift Sat–Mon (includes weekends)

Lead nursing care in a skilled nursing facility—oversee CNAs, manage meds, coordinate care plans, and support residents with complex needs. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a strong leadership track.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Tishomingo

Location: Tishomingo, OK

Type: Part-time / PRN

Advanced radiologic tech role doing diagnostic imaging to support patient diagnosis and treatment. Requires an accredited Rad Tech program, ARRT(R), and BLS, with access to Mercy’s strong benefits for qualifying hours.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.