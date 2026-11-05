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Tishomingo County
Birdhouse building event at JP Coleman State Park
5 days ago
Families are invited to a birdhouse building event at JP Coleman State Park on Saturday, November 21st at 10:00 AM. Participants can enjoy a morning outdoors while building a birdhouse together. To reserve a spot, call 662-423-6515.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tishomingo County Tourism
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