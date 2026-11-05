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🚌 Tisbury, MA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Tisbury and Vineyard Haven have a few solid transportation roles right now, from seasonal delivery to year-round mechanic work.
Here’s what’s hiring this week in Tisbury / Vineyard Haven, MA.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Car)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Vineyard Haven, MA
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Deliver packages around the island in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. No prior delivery experience needed, but you’ll need a valid license, a qualifying car or truck, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, with weekly pay.
Experienced Automotive/Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: On-Site Mobile Repair
- Location: Vineyard Haven, MA
- Type: Full-time (part-time options possible)
- Pay: $32.00–$52.00/hour, 30–45 hours/week
Hands-on role for a mechanic with 5+ years of automotive or diesel experience. You’ll handle diagnostics, brakes, suspension, engines, hydraulics, and more for residential and commercial clients. Perks include paid vacation/holidays, relocation reimbursement and housing assistance, and flexible scheduling.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out this week so you don’t miss your window.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.