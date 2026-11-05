🚌 Tisbury, MA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tisbury and Vineyard Haven have a few solid transportation roles right now, from seasonal delivery to year-round mechanic work.

Here’s what’s hiring this week in Tisbury / Vineyard Haven, MA.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Vineyard Haven, MA

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around the island in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. No prior delivery experience needed, but you’ll need a valid license, a qualifying car or truck, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, with weekly pay.

Employer: On-Site Mobile Repair

Location: Vineyard Haven, MA

Type: Full-time (part-time options possible)

Pay: $32.00–$52.00/hour, 30–45 hours/week

Hands-on role for a mechanic with 5+ years of automotive or diesel experience. You’ll handle diagnostics, brakes, suspension, engines, hydraulics, and more for residential and commercial clients. Perks include paid vacation/holidays, relocation reimbursement and housing assistance, and flexible scheduling.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out this week so you don’t miss your window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.