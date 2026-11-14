Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. SpA, the Consumer Defensive sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst on November 12. Analyst Giada Cabrino from Intesa Sanpaolo maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a €9.70 price target.

Giada Cabrino’s rating is based on several factors supporting a recovery in Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. The recent slowdown is viewed as temporary, while the Pharma business is expanding and innovative health-and-wellbeing nutraceutical products continue to gain traction. Nutra also delivered a resilient adjusted EBITDA margin, and Cosmetics reached adjusted EBITDA break-even despite weaker volumes.

She expects the investments, revised strategy, cross-business synergies and development pipeline to improve growth and margins over coming quarters. The order book and multi-year agreements provide visibility into longer-term earnings, while the stock trades at substantial discounts to peer valuation multiples. Although the price target was revised down from EUR 10.8 to EUR 9.7 following estimate and WACC changes, Cabrino maintained Buy because the valuation and recovery potential remain attractive.

Cabrino covers the Industrials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acrobatica, Franchi Umberto Marmi SpA, and SIT S.p.A.. According to TipRanks, Cabrino has an average return of -1.6% and a 37.78% success rate on recommended stocks.

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