Carel Industries SpA, the Technology sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Alessandro Tortora from Mediobanca maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a €34.00 price target.

Alessandro Tortora’s rating is based on Carel’s strong third-quarter performance, with organic revenue growth of 29% and EBITDA substantially exceeding both Mediobanca’s forecast and market expectations. Growth was broad-based across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, while HVAC demand, operating leverage, and controlled raw-material costs lifted the EBITDA margin to 24%.

Carel also raised its 2026 sales outlook to approximately 25% year-on-year growth, supported by healthy orders, data-center and heat-pump exposure, market-share gains, and stronger industrial HVAC demand. Tortora therefore increased his 2026–28 EPS estimates by about 5% on average and maintained a positive valuation view, despite applying a higher discount rate and setting a €34 price target.

According to TipRanks, Tortora is ranked #10297 out of 12492 analysts.

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