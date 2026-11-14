Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana has maintained their neutral stance on LAND stock, giving a Hold rating on November 12.

Michael Diana’s rating is based on a strong third-quarter performance that exceeded expectations, largely because of unusually high participation-rent income and improved pistachio pricing. However, he views these gains as difficult to repeat immediately, while 22 of Gladstone Land’s 142 farms remain underperforming, vacant, cash-basis, or self-operated.

Although Diana raised his 2026 core FFO forecast to $0.50 and expects 2027 FFO of $0.57, he believes dividend coverage remains uncertain, particularly until more troubled properties return to fixed-base leases. LAND appears capable of maintaining its dividend because of adequate cash and liquidity, but the shortfall between projected recurring earnings and the annualized payout limits upside and supports a Hold rating.

Promotion

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get 75% Off TipRanks Premium and unlock powerful investing tools to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

In another report released on November 12, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue