Analyst James Ko from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Drainage Systems and keeping the price target at $175.00.

James Ko has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including ADS’s ability to outgrow weak markets through conversion gains, Infiltrator, and expanding water-quality offerings. Residential demand remains soft, but stronger nonresidential activity in data centers, warehouses, and commercial projects provides support. The company’s scale may also help it gain share as smaller competitors face higher material and freight costs.

ADS delivered a record 34.1% first-half adjusted EBITDA margin, demonstrating that pricing and mix are offsetting inflation better than expected. Ko sees a path toward mid-30s margins as volumes recover and resin costs ease, despite near-term freight risks. The StormTrap acquisition adds a growing, asset-light business with cross-selling potential, while valuation near 10x FY2028E EV/EBITDA appears attractive; the price target remains unchanged at $175.

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According to TipRanks, Ko is an analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 25.00% success rate.

In another report released on November 6, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

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