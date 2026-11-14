In a report released yesterday, Boris Peaker from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on CervoMed, with a price target of $12.00 .

Boris Peaker has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by neflamapimod’s potential in dementia with Lewy bodies and other neurological conditions. He believes the broader opportunity could increase the drug’s commercial value and improve CervoMed’s appeal to strategic partners. The FDA’s removal of an exposure restriction and the new 50 mg tablet support higher dosing and twice-daily use, reducing key development concerns.

Near-term data provide additional potential catalysts, including biomarker and clinical updates in nonfluent variant primary progressive aphasia and topline results from the RESTORE stroke-recovery study. Positive findings could further validate neflamapimod and help advance a Phase III partnership, although funding and trial timing remain uncertain until a deal is secured. Reflecting the balance of opportunity and risk, Peaker maintains his $12 price target alongside the Buy rating.

In another report released on November 10, Roth MKM also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

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