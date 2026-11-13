JonesTrading analyst Boris Peaker has maintained their bullish stance on WHWK stock, giving a Buy rating on November 10.

Boris Peaker’s rating is based on several factors, including Whitehawk’s progress toward clinical milestones and the potential of its three next-generation TOP1 inhibitor ADCs. The company expects first clinical readouts for HWK-007 and HWK-016 in 1H27, while HWK-206 could produce initial data by year-end 2027, offering multiple opportunities for value creation.

He also sees differentiated biology in the pipeline, including HWK-016’s design to reduce antigen-sink effects and HWK-206’s potential for stronger tumor-cell internalization, supported by encouraging external validation. With $170 million in cash against estimated annual cash usage of $88 million, the company appears positioned to advance its programs, while the unchanged $7 price target supports the Buy recommendation.

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In another report released on November 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

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